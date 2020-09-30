KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the increasing demand for higher-density CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs, Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its portfolio with two new 8Gb devices. Delivering improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 SDRAMs, the AS4C1G8D4 and AS4C512M16D4 offer lower power consumption and faster data transfer rates in 78-ball and 96-ball FBGA packages, respectively.



Compared with DDR3 SDRAMs, the devices released today reduce operating voltages from 1.65V to +1.2V (±0.06V) to increase battery life in portable electronics such as smartphones and tablets. For increased efficiency and performance in 5G designs, desktop computers, and servers, the 1Gb x 8-bit AS4C1G8D4 and 512M x 16-bit AS4C512M16D4 offer up to 16 memory banks and deliver faster clock speeds of 1333MHz for extremely high transfer rates to 2666Mbps/pin.

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in commercial (0°C to +95°C) and industrial (-40°C to +95°C) temperature ranges, the devices are ideal for the industrial, networking, IoT, automotive, gaming, and consumer markets.

The AS4C1G8D4 and AS4C512M16D4 support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BL8/BC4/BC4 or 8 on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. RoHS-compliant, the devices are lead- (Pb) and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Organization Package Temp. range (°C) AS4C1G8D4-75BCN 8Gb 1Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C1G8D4-75BIN 8Gb 1Gb x 8 78-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C512M16D4-75BCN 8Gb 512Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C512M16D4-75BIN 8Gb 512Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA -40 to +95

Samples and production quantities of the new 8Gb DDR4 SDRAMs are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

