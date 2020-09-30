REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced free licenses for TigerGraph Enterprise, an offering that will empower customers to easily use graph analytics and algorithms that quickly traverse graphs to find insights in real time. TigerGraph is now free for everyone to use for databases up to 50GB graph size (which can be more than 150GB in other graph systems, which expand data rather than compress it). Free license users can get technical support from TigerGraph's community forum; for paid TigerGraph support, users need an Enterprise license. The TigerGraph Enterprise Free License announcement comes a year after the company announced a free tier of TigerGraph Cloud, the first native graph database-as-a-service. Today’s announcement was made at Graph + AI Worl d 2020 , the first open conference on accelerating AI with graph, organized and hosted by TigerGraph.



“TigerGraph is setting the new standard for graph analytics and working to enable today’s enterprises to innovate with AI and machine learning applications,” said Dr. Yu Xu, founder and CEO of TigerGraph. “We listened to our customers and their feedback. While the Developer Edition earned high praise, customers requested specific enterprise features, such as single-server only or no backup. They want to try out enterprise features like continuous availability and multi-user access control and develop enterprise applications, which they can do now with TigerGraph Cloud Free Tier. As graph algorithms increase context for AI and ML, customers will be able to build more accurate models and increase the predictive power of existing data.”

The free license allows customers to:

Learn and experience . You get access to a full-featured Enterprise product with 50GB graph size (which is 150GB+ on other graph systems) max limit to learn about TigerGraph, deep-link analytics, and scalable and distributed processing.

. You get access to a full-featured Enterprise product with 50GB graph size (which is 150GB+ on other graph systems) max limit to learn about TigerGraph, deep-link analytics, and scalable and distributed processing. Develop and test . You can develop and test enterprise applications using the full version of TigerGraph, but without professional TigerGraph support.

. You can develop and test enterprise applications using the full version of TigerGraph, but without professional TigerGraph support. Deploy into production. You are welcome to use TigerGraph Free License for production, if you can live within the graph size limit and without professional support.



TigerGraph Enterprise Free License complements the free tier available on TigerGraph Cloud; TigerGraph Cloud Free Tier is not changing and remains available. In addition, TigerGraph Cloud now offers all the features of TigerGraph 3.0 with no-code functionality, no-code migration from Relational DB, and no-code graph analytics with visual query builder.

In addition to announcing TigerGraph Enterprise Free License at the Graph + AI World event, the company is also revealing the winners of TigerGraph's Graphathon 2020. Graph algorithms are the driving force behind the next generation of AI and machine learning, powering many industry use cases. Graphathon 2020 was a global challenge created to encourage creativity and showcase graph innovation. TigerGraph invited developers of every skill level to develop tools and demonstrations for the TigerGraph connected data analytics platform.

The Graphathon 2020 challenge attracted 300 registrations from 52 nations. The two-month event, emphasizing quality and mature projects rather than rushed ones, concluded on September 9, 2020. Judges included experts from Nike, IQVIA, Optum (part of UnitedHealth Group) and YouTube, as well as TigerGraph. Projects included a natural language-to-GSQL query translator, a Dash/Plotly user-customizable dashboard for TigerGraph, tools to help launch TigerGraph apps, and programming libraries for multiple languages.

The Graphathon 2020 winners include two students, one of whom is a high school junior:

1st place: Yusuf Sait Canbaz, scientific research engineer at i-Vis Research Lab Project: Davraz - Graph visualization and exploration software. Leverages cytoscape.js and provides rich and customized graph visualizations. Aims ultimate complexity management, customization, and user-friendliness.

2nd place: David Baker Effendi, MSc Computer Science Student at Stellenbosch University Project: Plume CPG Analysis Library - A Soot-based, open-source code-property graph (CPG) analysis library to project and incrementally analyze the CPG of programs in graph databases.

3rd place: Shreya Chaudhary, high school junior, software intern at Futurist Academy Project: TigerGraph.js - A JavaScript wrapper for TigerGraph aimed to simplify the TigerGraph JavaScript development process. Chaudhary created a library (TigerGraph.js) and provided documentation for TigerGraph.js to allow users to more easily use and integrate TigerGraph with Node.js. From the website, users can look at particular commands and use the library to query their graph.



For more information about Graph + AI World 2020: https://www.tigergraph.com/graphaiworld/

Helpful Links

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. TigerGraph’s proven technology connects data silos for deeper, wider and operational analytics at scale. Four out of the top five global banks use TigerGraph for real-time fraud detection. Over 50 million patients receive care path recommendations to assist them on their wellness journey. 300 million consumers receive personalized offers with recommendation engines powered by TigerGraph. The energy infrastructure for 1 billion people is optimized by TigerGraph for reducing power outages. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI, and machine learning. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California, USA. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or start free with tigergraph.com/cloud or download TigerGraph Enterprise Free License.

Media Contact

Cathy Wright

Offleash PR for TigerGraph

cathy@offleashpr.com

650-678-1905