THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to support the community of Thunder Bay, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Locals 175 & 633 has donated a Sprinter passenger van to Shelter House Thunder Bay to assist with their valuable work.



“Our Local Union is a part of this community and we wanted to find a way to support those in need,” said Shawn Haggerty, President of Local 175. “The pandemic has shown, now more than ever, the value of working to support one another. We’re proud to be able to offer this resource to assist Shelter House in the work of caring for those in need.”

Shelter House Thunder Bay supports the community through four main programs:

Emergency shelter;

Feeding program;

Street Outreach Service; and,

Kwae Kii Win managed alcohol program.

“This donation means a lot to our clients that struggle in our community and are in crisis. For the program, it allows us to have a secondary option when the other van requires maintenance,” said Michelle Jordan, Executive Director of Shelter House. “This also gives us the opportunity to reevaluate the program needs and how we may be able to expand.”

Shelter House provides short-term relief to those in need of shelter, food, clothing and access to resources to support their transition toward successful independent living. Shelter House also forges community links, identifies gaps in service currently being provided for its clients by the community and acts as an advocate for change.

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represents more than 70,000 Union Members across Ontario including over 1,600 Members in retail, health care, hotel, municipal, service and hospitality workplaces in Thunder Bay.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db76b325-821b-4d45-855f-cac0803bb4d9

For more information contact:

Tim Deelstra

Engagement & Media Relations Strategist, UFCW Locals 175 & 633

media@ufcw175.com

(226) 750-4366 Cell

(800) 565-8329 Office



