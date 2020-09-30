RENO, Nevada, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, is pleased to announce Acuity Insurance (Acuity), a property and casualty (P&C) insurer based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has successfully integrated with Talage’s Wheelhouse technology to enhance the quality of digital tools available to the company’s independent agents.



Recently named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best-in-State Employers 2020 and the 2020 Ward’s 50 list of top performing P&C companies, Acuity provides personal and commercial coverages to customers in 28 states. The company, which distributes its products exclusively via independent agents, has been recognized many times in recent years for providing extraordinary support to agents often investing in technology and process improvements which will boost agent productivity.

“Digital transformation is critical not only to carriers, but to agents as well,” said Ben Salzmann, president and CEO of Acuity.

“As we continue to develop digital distribution capabilities, our independent agents are a natural inclusion in the overall strategy, and a big part of the reason we are working with Talage,” said Wally Waldhart, vice president of sales for Acuity. “This integration demonstrates our commitment to simultaneously expanding our digital distribution channels and empowering our agents with the digital tools needed to be successful.”

Talage’s digital distribution software solution for commercial insurance, Wheelhouse, fundamentally changes the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers by empowering P&C agents to sell small business coverages via any channel. Wheelhouse also allows carriers, like Acuity, to more effectively use APIs through a single integration, and automates manual processes for increased efficiency, productivity, and growth.

“We believe in the power of the independent agent channel,” said Adam Kiefer, CEO for Talage. “With access to better tools, agents can provide a better customer experience, book new business faster, and increase the profitability of the small business segment. We are pleased to be working with Acuity to increase communication and connectivity with their family of independent agents across the country.”

For more information about Talage or Wheelhouse, please visit the company’s website at www.talageins.com, or visit the Talage virtual booth during AppliedNet 2020, taking place October 5-8.

About Talage

Talage develops digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance that transform the insurance quoting process for agents and carriers. Talage’s Wheelhouse technology empowers property and casualty (P&C) agents to sell small business coverages via any channel, allows carriers to more effectively use APIs, and automates manual processes for increased productivity. For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

About Acuity Insurance (Acuity)

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half million homes and private passenger autos across 28 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,400 people. For more information, please visit www.acuity.com.