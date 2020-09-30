IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials USA Virtual Experience event taking place September 30th – October 1st, 2020.



The presentation “The Importance of a Unified Platform: Redefine How You Run Clinical Trials” will be delivered live on September 30th at 3:00 PM EDT, and then will be available on-demand for the duration of the event. The session will feature Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder & CEO and Heather DiFruscia, Axiom’s Associate Director of IWRS (Interactive Web Response System) and RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management). The pair will provide an overview of Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, and highlight the key differentiators and benefits of a unified platform as well as showcase Fusion’s IRT modules. Andrew Schacter will be addressing attendee questions at the end of the session.

“Axiom has an extensive client network across the USA who leverage the powerful and flexible modular platform that Fusion provides to meet their diverse needs. We are excited to participate in Arena International’s first nation-wide Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event. The Virtual Experience is an excellent opportunity to interact with those within our current network as well to connect with other leading-edge companies and develop new relationships,” expressed Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO.

Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer, further contributed, "We have deep expertise and excel in meeting the needs of small to mid-sized biotech, pharma, and device companies. We strongly believe that all organizations, irrespective of size, should be working with best-in-class, enterprise-level tools in terms of functionality. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot – it is critical to own your data relationship. Axiom Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data used in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your evolving needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15+ modules and complementary services. Please drop by our virtual booth for a conversation. Our approach is different, and we'd like to show you how."

For more information and to register for OCT USA Virtual Experience, please visit: https://octusa.online-event.co/registration/outsourcing-in-clinical-usa-a-virtual-co

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

