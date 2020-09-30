LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Name of applicant: OneSavings Bank plc Name of schemes: Sharesave Scheme Deferred Share Bonus Plan Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 1 April 2020 To: 30 September 2020 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 1,102,843 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 256,435 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 153,513 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 57,427 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 1,045,416 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 256,435 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each 153,513 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each



