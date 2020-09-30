LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 30 September 2020

Name of applicant:OneSavings Bank plc
Name of schemes:
  1. Sharesave Scheme
  2. Deferred Share Bonus Plan
  3. Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:1 April 2020To:30 September 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
  1. 1,102,843 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 256,435 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 153,513 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
  1. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
  1. 57,427 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 0 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
  1. 1,045,416 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  2. 256,435 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
  3. 153,513 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each


Name of contact:Nickesha Graham-Burrell
Telephone number of contact:01634 835 796
   