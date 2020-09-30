Quadient: Availability of

the 2020 half-year financial report

Paris, 30 September 2020,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2020 half-year financial report on 30 September 2020.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2020 half-year financial report , in the “Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website ( https://invest.quadient.com/en-US ), as well as on the AMF’s website ( www.amf-france.org ).

