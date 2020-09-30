Oslo, 30 September 2020: The Yara employee share trust ("Stiftelsen For Ansattes Aksjer i Yara") has today purchased 40,800 Yara shares in the market at an average price of NOK 358.76 per share, as part of Yara's employee share purchase program in Norway. Permanent Yara employees in Norway can take part in the annual offer to buy Yara shares for a value of either NOK 7,500 or NOK 15,000, with a tax-exempt discount of respectively NOK 1,500 or NOK 3,000. Based on the two alternatives, Yara employees purchased either 20 Yara shares or 41 Yara shares at NOK 286.99 per share. In total, Yara employees purchased 40,839 Yara shares from the Yara employee share trust. Following these transactions, the Yara employee share trust owns 118 Yara shares. The following Yara primary insiders purchased shares:





President and Chief Executive Officer Svein Tore Holsether bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 40,373 Yara shares.



EVP Europe Tove Andersen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 12,723 Yara shares.



EVP Global Plants & Operational Excellence Pål Hestad bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,634 Yara shares.



EVP Farming Solutions Terje Knutsen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 12,807 Yara shares.



EVP Strategy & Communications Pablo Barrera Lopez bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,061 Yara shares.



EVP HR and General Counsel Kristine Ryssdal bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 9,332 Yara shares.



EVP and Chief Financial Officer Lars Røsæg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 6,254 Yara shares.



Board member Rune Bratteberg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 367 Yara shares.



Board member Ragnhild Flesland Høimyr bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 126 Yara shares.



Board member Øystein Kostøl bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 208 Yara shares.



Board member Geir O. Sundbø bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 339 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Eva Safrine Aspvik bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 572 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Terje Borlaug bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 63 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Kari Nøstberg bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 488 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Inge Stabæk bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 524 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Vidar Viskjer bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 367 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Lise Winther bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 225 Yara shares.



Deputy Board member Morten Ødegård bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 1,046 Yara shares.



SVP Investor Relations Thor Giæver bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 5,444 Yara shares.



Head of Internal Risk & Audit Petter Jessen bought 41 shares. Following this purchase he owns 7,905 Yara shares.



VP Corporate Communications Kristin Nordal bought 41 shares. Following this purchase she owns 797 Yara shares.





Contact:



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 480 75 356

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com



Kristin Nordal, Corporate Communications

Mobile: (+47) 900 15 550

E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com





About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly and high-yielding crop nutrition solutions for the world’s farming community and food industry.



Yara’s ambition is to be the Crop Nutrition Company for the Future. We are committed to creating value for our customers, shareholders and society at large, as we work to develop a more sustainable food value chain. To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming, and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of agriculture and food production.



Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With our integrated business model and a worldwide presence of around 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, we offer a proven track record of responsible and reliable returns. In 2019, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act