The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size is expanding over US$ 1.3 billion by 2027, according to new study by Precedence Research.



OTTAWA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was valued at USD 319.01 million in 2019 and is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.08% during period 2020 to 2027. View more details@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market

Gene therapy is an experimental treatment that comprises incorporating genetic material inside a person’s cells to stop or fight a particular disease. Researchers are studying gene therapy for several diseases including hemophilia, cancer, Parkinson's disease, severe combined immuno-deficiencies, HIV, via numerous dissimilar methods. A gene can be carried to a cell with the help of a carrier known as a vector. Viruses are the most general kinds of vectors used in gene therapy. Since last few years, several non-viral and viral vectors have been standardized and enhanced.

At present, the much wide spread viral vectors utilized for gene therapies are those based on lentivirus, retrovirus, adenovirus, and AAV vectors. These correspondingly form 8%, 16%, 20%, and 8% of the clinical trials of active gene therapy. Likewise, plasmid DNA has appeared as the most frequently preferred vectors amid non-viral gene delivery tools. Further, it finds application in production and development of DNA vaccines and viral vectors. There is growing demand for practical manufacturing solutions for viral vectors that can be freely scaled and boosted. This is because gene and cell therapies possess latent to quickly advance via clinical trials to commercialization. With the help of ongoing efforts, several organizations are respectively executing and developing state-of-the-art solutions intended to scale-up for viral vector manufacturing and speed up process development.

Growth Factors

Viral vectors have become ideal choice for gene transfer due to their efficient gene delivery, high transfection efficiency and stable gene expression. Further, upsurge in registration of clinical trials on viral vector-mediated gene therapy is stimulating inclination for viral vectors in gene transfer. Growing pervasiveness of target disorders and diseases, the accessibility of funding for gene therapy development, current research into viral vector-based cell and gene therapies and efficacy of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery are together supporting the market growth. Unexploited latent in emergent markets is projected to provide worthwhile growth opportunities for participants in this market. Furthermore, groundbreaking development in the vaccinology is fuelling the demand of these vectors to greater extent. Great amount of clinical and preclinical studies assessing the prospective of vectors in these cutting-edge therapies have exhibited favorable results. As a result of this, several investors are attracted towards this area which is making plasmid and viral vector manufacturing market a vigorous sector of investment. Further, it is inspiring fortunate funding activities from both the public and private sectors.

Regional Snapshots

About 68% of the total international active clinical studies for gene therapies are proceeding in North America despite of the fact that the first 3 gene therapy candidates (Oncorine®, Gendicine® andRexin-G®) were accepted in Asia Pacific. During coming years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace viral vector manufacturing market. Spurring research activities to unveil innovative gene therapies in the unexploited markets of this region are projected to support this tremendous growth in near future.

Report Highlights

Presently, around two-thirds of the gene therapy research is dedicated to oncology. These different facts have backed the governance of cancer segment over other disease segments

Extensive progress made in gene and cell therapy research since the early 1970s and 1980s has accelerated the adoption rate of plasmids and viral vectors for their use in these modern therapies

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are expected to collect major share of the global vector market. This is because of the effective launch of viral vector gene therapies and a vigorous pipeline of such therapies that helps growth of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies during near future.

Presently, U.S. and Europe have seemed as vector manufacturing centers despite of the fact that the first 3 gene therapy candidates were granted in Asian countries

Key Players & Strategies

Several established organizations have been involved in the production of vectors since the inception of this domain. However, the growing demand for these programs has spurred the establishment of many start-ups as well. Examples include (indicative list, in alphabetical order) Batavia Biosciences, Brammer Bio, GenIBET Biopharmaceuticals, Immune Technology, Lentigen Technology, Luminous Biosciences, Oxford Genetics, SignaGen Laboratories, Vectalys and Virovek. It is also worth highlighting that over 50 academic institutes / non-profit organizations are currently involved in the production of vectors for use in gene therapies.

The demand for clinical grade and research vectors is much than commercial grade vectors and almost many gene therapy entrants are in development stage. Nevertheless, some companies have are rigorously manufacturing commercial scale capacity for vector production. Some of these players include BioReliance, Aldevron, Eurogentec, Cobra Biologics, Lonza, MassBiologics, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and WuXiAppTec amongst others.

Market Segmentation

By Vector Type

Adenovirus

Plasmid DNA

Lentivirus

Retrovirus

AAV

Others

By Application

Gene Therapy

Antisense &RNAi

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology

By Workflow

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing

By End-User

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

By Disease

Genetic Disorders

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

