Sharp increase in operating result
The relevance of the strategic model asserts itself
Dardilly, September 30, 2020 at 6PM
|(In K€)
|FY 2019
|S1 2019
|S1 2020
|Turnover
|15 987
|5 893
|6 885
|Other incomes
|1 561
|695
|1 224
|Operating expenses (Purchases + ACE)
|8 477
|3 638
|3 833
|ADDED VALUE
|9 071
|2 950
|4 276
|Personnel expenses
|13 985
|5 512
|6 373
|EBITDA (1)
|(4 914)
|(2 562)
|(2 097)
|Non-recurring expenses (strategic plan impact)
|480
|1 167
|OPERATING PROFIT before DAP*
|(4 833)
|(2 082)
|(930)
|Depreciation & provisions (2)
|1 995
|996
|853
|OPERATING PROFIT (1) – (2)
|(6 909)
|(3 558)
|(2 950)
|Financial result
|513
|553
|(202)
|Exceptional result
|(1 356)
|(591)
|(51)
|Depreciation, amortization - Goodwill
|1 670
|703
|920
|CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT
|(10 081)
|(4 544)
|(4 403)
|EQUITY and similar
|9 734
|10 230
|8 755
|NET CASH
|1 817
|3 494
|2 158
*DAP: Depreciation and provisions
1 – The strategic model is now established
The Group's activity now revolves exclusively around two divisions: the "professional solutions" and the "associated services" division.
The “professional solutions” division corresponds to a range of 5 systems: ISS Spotter (security & safety), Countbot (warehouse inventory), Atmos (events), Rocketmine (mines) and SafeSprayBot (decontamination).
The "associated services" division integrates all the support elements of the value chain necessary for the operability of the systems: operator training, regulatory management, installation, after-sales service, maintenance in operational conditions. It also includes a traditional private security activity that accelerates the dronification of the sector.
As a result of this new organization, several operations have been carried out since the start of 2020 and sometimes later than June 30, the date the half-yearly accounts closed, in part because of the constraints arising from the health crisis:
For the whole range of professional solutions, business prospects are promising. Specifically, the first commercial successes of the ISS Spotter solution should be particularly commended. Indeed, 10 ISS Spotter automatic version systems, soon to be assembled in the new production site in Dardilly, are scheduled to be delivered and installed at customer sites before the end of the year. They represent a cumulative volume of activity of over € 1.5 M for the contracts total lifetime.
2 – Significant improvement in operating profitability
As expected, the Group keeps on improving its operating structure with the increase in added value, which stood at € 4.2 M compared with € 2.9 M for the first half of 2019 and € 1.0 M for the first half of 2018.
In the first half of 2019, Delta Drone reported an EBITDA (Operating result before depreciation and provisions) of € -2.5 M which had to be restated for non-recurring items (structural measures to lower operating costs through two successive plans) and resulted in a “restated” EBITDA of € -2 M (cf. Press release of 09/24/19).
It must be noted that, in facts, the EBITDA for the first half of 2020 did amount to € -2 M, which reflects the consistency and rigor of the analysis.
Given the various events listed above, the EBITDA for the first half of 2020, which amounts to € -2 M, must be restated similarly for non-recurring items resulting in a “restated” EBITDA of € -0.9 M.
Therefore, the operating breakeven is now in sight, especially fostered by the development of sales of professional solutions and associated services.
Regarding the consolidated accounting net income, it should be noted that the loss of € -4,403K results in the amount of € 1,773K from calculated charges (allocations) without impact on flows.
3 – Soundness of the balance sheet structure and confidence of institutional shareholders
Insofar as the sustainability of a company in the start-up phase in an emerging market is essentially conditioned by the level of cash flow and subject to the vagaries of access to bank financing, Delta Drone has always favored, since 2014, a measured recourse to debt mechanisms.
Thus, as of June 30, 2020, the amount of financial debt is very limited, representing only 24.8% of shareholders' equity and similar. For information, almost the entirety of this debt arises from debts contributed by acquired companies.
In line with this policy of prudence, Delta Drone has only very moderately used the measures set up by the public authorities related to the health crisis, whether it be State guaranteed loan, deferral of charges, partial unemployment, etc.
After the entry on March 27, 2020 of the company OTT Ventures as a new reference shareholder, a second meaningful sign of confidence in the future of the Group materialized. During the summer, between July and September, the company Nextstage, a loyal shareholder of Delta Drone since 2013, exercised over 10 million BSAy, despite a unit exercise price of € 0.075, much higher than the current stock market price.
4 – Evolution of the boards of directors
During its meeting, the Board of Directors acted the resignation of Mrs. Anne Trotoux-Coppermann. On the Chairman's proposal, the Board co-opted Ms. Nicole Anschutz as a new director. Ms. Anschutz is Director of Communication and Brand of the Devoteam group, one of the leading players in the digital transformation sector.
5 – Confirmation of the 2020-2021 plan objectives
The sharp reduction in operating loss observed in the first half of the year, combined with the successful commercial launch of the solutions, allows to consider reaching operating breakeven. This is perfectly aligned with the objectives of the 2020 - 2021 plan which is based on 3 key axes: a consolidated turnover of € 30 M, a positive operating profitability of 10% as well as 30% of the activity carried out outside France.
The detailed half-year accounts are available on the website www.deltadrone.com
