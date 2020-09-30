NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) (the “Company”) securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc., and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of against Wrap Technologies, Inc., you may, no later than November 23, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the LAPD was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the results to investors.



On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43%, to close at $6.07 per share.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) securities between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 23, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.



The complaint, filed on September 23, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

