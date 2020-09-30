Press release
Voisins Le Bretonneux, 30 September 2020 (18h00)
Summary financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2020
(consolidated accounts approved by the Board of directors on 26 September 2019). The auditors are completing their limited review procedures.
|In K€ - IFRS
|H1 2020
(30 June 2020)
|H1 2019
(30 June 2019)
|Year 2019(31 December 2019)
|Turnover
|491
|105
|935
|Operating expenses (net)
|Payroll expenses
|-1 904
|-2 233
|-3 814
|Other operating expenses
|-1 689
|-2 475
|-4 615
|Depreciation and amortisation
|-307
|-340
|-835
|Total operating expenses (net)
|-3 900
|-5 048
|-9 264
|Operating result
|-3 409
|-4 943
|-8 329
|Financial result
|-648
|-1 573
|-1 859
|Corporation tax
|0
|0
|0
|Net loss
|-4 059
|-6 516
|-10 188
Turnover
Turnover for the first half year 2020 was 491 K€ compared to 105 K€ for the first half year 2019.
Operating expenses
The reduction in operating expenses is essentially the result of the ongoing effort to control costs and rationalise the organization including the measures started in spring 2020:
Financing and cash
At 30 June 2020, Orège had 179 K€ of cash and cash equivalents (237 K€ at 31 December 2019) and the balance of undrawn shareholder current account advances guaranteed by Eren Industries was 1 352 K€.
In July 2020, Orege cashed in 567 K€ for the accelerated mobilization of its 2019 research tax credit (CIR) and in September, Eren Industries granted the company an additional 1 500 K€ of shareholder current account advance which will enable the Group to meet all its financing requirements until 30 June 2021.
Furthermore, a reduction from 5% to 2.5% in the interest rate on the shareholder's current account balance was proposed by Eren Industries from the second quarter of 2020 in the context of the Covid 19 crisis and this rate reduction will be extended until the end of 2020.
Activity
Over the summer, Orège resumed the execution of 10 out of 16 signed projects as and when borders reopened and as a function of air travel becoming possible and customers authorising our teams to resume project execution on their sites.
Of the 6 remaining projects, we expect to be able to recommence execution of 3 by the end of the year and the remaining 3 during the early part of next year.
Outlook
The Orège UK team is currently carrying out project qualifications through site visits with several Water Companies.
Further information on the activity and on the implementation of our partnership with Alfa Laval will be the subject of an analysts’ information meeting on November 3, 2020.
Other information:
The half year report will be published in French on the Company’s website (www.orege.com) 6 October 2020.
Orège has been listed on the regulated market Euronext – Paris since 5 July 2013 - ISIN FR0010609206 - OREGE.
Contact Orège: Financial information – George Gonsalves
George.gonsalves@orege.com - mob: +33 6 08 03 50 72
