Société Européenne au capital de 19 991 141 euros
2, rue de Bassano - 75116 Paris
735 620 205 RCS PARIS
Tél : 01 56 52 45 00 - Fax : 01 53 23 10 11
Paris, le 30 septembre 2020
Communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020
La Société annonce avoir mis à disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des marchés financiers son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020.
Le rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2020 peut être consulté sur le site internet de la Société à l’adresse www.acanthedeveloppement.fr dans la rubrique "informations réglementées".
Acanthe Developpement
PARIS, FRANCE
