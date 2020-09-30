Boston, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is proud to announce that CIO, Computerworld, CSO and Network World have won 28 2020 Eddie & Ozzie Awards ( Click to Tweet ). Presented by Folio , the awards recognize excellence in engaging content and gorgeous design across all sectors of the publishing industry.



The awards honor multiple content formats, including articles, series, digital editions and blogs as well as the design that brings the content to life for readers. IDG’s commitment to quality and unbiased content is led by Matt Egan, Global Editorial Director, so it is fitting that both Matt and the work of his team is richly recognized.

“Matt is consistently devising and implementing data-driven strategies that utilize search, social data and customer intent to inform our content strategy to best serve our readers and advertisers,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc. “He is a true leader that not only supports the creation of quality content, but also supports the overall organization and tech community through participation in our Diversity & Inclusion Council and beyond.”

These 28 wins – more than double the amount of all other tech publishers combined – are in addition to 7 Tabbie Awards and 57 national and regional Azbee Awards that IDG Communications’ editorial team earned earlier this year. Taking home 92 awards in 2020 is a testament to our company value of quality being at the heart of everything we do, specifically our investment and commitment to brands, audience and content.

“I am so proud that our editorial and design teams have been acknowledged at this year’s Eddie & Ozzie Awards,” said Matt Egan. “As an organization, we focus on creating quality editorial content to educate, engage and entertain IT leaders. IDG is committed to providing an unparalleled level of value to our readers, and as a result, our loyal audiences rely on our content for the trusted insights they need to make buying decisions.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

