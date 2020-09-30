LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fenix Marine Services LTD, ("Fenix"), one of the largest terminal facilities at the Port of Los Angeles, announced that it will be home to Sealand’s WCCA service as of October 1, 2020.



Sealand is the Intra-Americas regional carrier of the Maersk Group. The carrier’s West Coast Central America service, WCCA, connects a comprehensive range of Central American ports with California’s Port of Los Angeles and Port Hueneme.

In 2020, Fenix continues to expand its capabilities commissioning eight additional RTG (rubber-tired gantry) cranes, six new top handlers and has made additional investments in cutting-edge technologies. According to Mike Journeycake, Vice President Commercial, "Fenix has pursued an aggressive transformation plan since our acquisition, and it is now paying dividends in improving capacity, productivity, and service levels. Our customer outreach programs and commitment to providing specialized services is really taking hold in the market. We are extremely excited that Sealand chose Fenix and look forward to building a long term relationship.”

“We are passionate about providing reliable and streamlined integrated container logistics services to our customers to help their business grow and prosper. Our move to Fenix, at the Port of Los Angeles, enhances our WCCA service to optimize our customers’ supply chains and to improve operational efficiency.” – Tim Child, Chief Operations Officer, Sealand – A Maersk Company

“We are pleased that Fenix Marine Services (FMS) continues to grow its service offerings at the Port of Los Angeles,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We continue to work with FMS and all of our marine terminal operators to maximize operational efficiencies, which also increases environmental sustainability.”

Fenix Photos

https://www.fenixmarineservices.com/photo-gallery/

WCCA Route Maps

Northbound https://www.sealandmaersk.com/global-coverage/americas/wcca-northbound

Southbound https://www.sealandmaersk.com/global-coverage/americas/wcca-southbound

About Fenix Marine Services

Fenix operates one of the largest container terminals in the Port of Los Angeles, in a prime location adjacent to the deep-sea channel and the ship-turning basin. With advanced information systems, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to continuous innovation, we’re on the leading edge of terminal performance today and tomorrow, at the heart of the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere. www.fenixmarineservices.com

About Sealand – A Maersk Company

Sealand – A Maersk Company is a regional container logistics company that combines passionate local teams and agile-thinking with an unrivaled global network powered by the larger Maersk family. We move our customers’ cargo quickly and efficiently across the Americas, Asia, Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Through the close connection to Maersk, we ensure our customers the benefits of industry-leading logistics expertise and cutting-edge technology. As the global leader in shipping services, A.P. Moller Maersk operates in 130 countries, employs roughly 76,000 people, and works to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. For additional information: sealandmaersk.com