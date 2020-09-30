New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Turbocharger Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04068962/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on the industrial turbocharger market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent emission regulations, mechanization of agriculture and the growth in the agriculture machinery market, and growing benefits of industrial turbochargers over aspirated engines. In addition, stringent emission regulations are anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial turbocharger market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The industrial turbocharger market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Mining and construction equipment

• Agriculture equipment

• Oil and gas industry

• Power industry

• Marine industry



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in the adoption of additive manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial turbocharger market growth during the next few years. Also, the predictive maintenance strategy and the advent of hybrid turbochargers for marine engines will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our industrial turbocharger market covers the following areas:

• Industrial turbocharger market sizing

• Industrial turbocharger market forecast

• Industrial turbocharger market industry analysis





