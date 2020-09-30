Centennial, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial, Colorado – Liteye Systems, Inc., a US leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, announced the opening of a new location in Tampa, FL to accommodate rapid growth and support the needs of its customers globally.

In addition to the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Centennial, CO and a supporting UK office, the new location will bring the company’s office and manufacturing footprint to approximately 90,000 square feet, further enabling the company’s growth strategy.

Liteye Systems, Inc, is a world leader in Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), radar and surveillance sensor packages, ruggedized thermal cameras, and helmet mounted displays with over $100M in services and products provided to the US Government.

“Expanding our geographic reach to Tampa is a critical step to implement our rapid deployment field operations initiative,” said Zac Neumayr, Vice President of Strategic Accounts & Field Operations.

“Tampa is an important location in our growth road map” stated Kenneth Allen Geyer, CEO of Liteye. “The city is a beautiful place to be located and with proximity to the water it allows us to demonstrate many of our new technologies for naval and coastal defense systems.”

Liteye has delivered essential equipment to the US Government for over 20 years and has experienced recent growth with the Anti-UAS Defense System (AUDS) as a Combat Proven product with over 1000 defeats against enemy drones flown by ISIS, Taliban and others. Liteye’s products continue to be a sustaining force to protect airfields, government installations and critical infrastructure across the US Government.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com)

Located in Centennial Colorado, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS), manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real world threats. Liteye Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2020 and Inc. 5000 2020 Honoree.

