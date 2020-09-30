Berkeley Heights, NJ, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in software technology and data analytics for the life sciences industry, is delighted to announce its ranking on NJBIZ’s Top 250 Privately Held Companies 2020 list.

2020 marks the company’s fourth time featured on the list. This year, Axtria was ranked #75, rising 35 spots on the list from its 2018 seat at #110. In 2017, Axtria leaped 94 spots to #118 from #212 in 2016. The company joins a roster of esteemed businesses leveraging insights and digital innovation to improve outcomes, including Mott MacDonald, Mathematica, Compunnel Software Group Inc., and more.

The Top 250 rates the highest-ranking New Jersey companies based on revenue, growth, and employee counts, and is a crucial indicator of New Jersey’s business expansion. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Axtria has hired hundreds of employees in 2020 thus far, further cementing its status as one of the fastest-growing companies in New Jersey. The company prioritizes giving back to its community with yearly philanthropic events such as a technology donation to a school in need in Newark, New Jersey. Since its founding in 2010, the company has experienced significant, consistent year-over-year growth with zero signs of a slowdown.

“We are exceptionally humbled and gracious to NJBIZ for recognizing our substantial growth at Axtria,” said Jassi Chadha, Chief Executive Officer and President of Axtria. “Despite the unique challenges of 2020, Axtria plans to continue increasing our global footprint in the analytics space, hiring aggressively, and giving back to our community in any way that we can.”

Previously, NJBIZ has included Axtria in the 2019 “Business of the Year” award program, the Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing companies in New Jersey for six consecutive years, along with other accolades.

Within life sciences, Axtria leads steadfast as one of the most innovative cloud and data analytics software providers. Through their artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-driven platforms, the company transforms commercial operations for life sciences companies by standardizing data to analytics to operations. Axtria continues to receive recognition for fueling technology and economic growth and transforming sales, marketing, and patient outcomes.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

About NJBIZ Top 250 Privately Held Companies List

NJBIZ, the state’s leading business journal, hosts the Top 250 Privately Held Companies list, which is a vital indicator of the state’s business growth. The list ranks New Jersey’s largest private companies based on revenue, growth, and employee counts.

