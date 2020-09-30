New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Consumables Primary Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03712202/?utm_source=GNW

57 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on laboratory consumables primary packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing R&D activities in healthcare industry, rapid growth in outsourcing of laboratory testing services, and rising funding from public and private sectors. In addition, increasing R&D activities in healthcare industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The laboratory consumables primary packaging market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The laboratory consumables primary packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Tubes

• Petri dishes

• Beakers

• Flasks

• Pipettes

• Other products



By Geographical landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising healthcare spending as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory consumables primary packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for distribution through online channels and advances in labware will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our laboratory consumables primary packaging market covers the following areas:

• Laboratory consumables primary packaging market sizing

• Laboratory consumables primary packaging market forecast

• Laboratory consumables primary packaging market industry analysis





