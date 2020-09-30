Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

Total Voting Rights

30 September 2020

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Chrysalis VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 30 September 2020, are summarised as follows:





Shares in issue Voting rights

per share



Voting rights Ordinary Shares of 1p each 28,034,221 1 28,034,221 Total Voting Rights 28,034,221

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.



The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.



The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Chrysalis VCT plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.