The issuance and delivery of 23,000,0000,0000 new shares in Icelandair Group was completed on 29 September. Following the share capital increase the total number of outstanding shares in Icelandair Group equals 28,437,660,653, each with a nominal value of ISK 1. Each share carries one vote. The Company holds no treasury shares.

The new shares have been admitted to trading today, 30 September 2020.

The 20 largest shareholders as of today, 30 September 2020, are as follows:

Owner Number of shares % Landsbankinn hf. 2.126.302.916 7,48% Gildi - lífeyrissjóður 1.878.761.301 6,61% Íslandsbanki hf. 1.860.289.959 6,54% Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. A-deild 1.773.730.661 6,24% Brú Lífeyrissjóður starfs sveit 1.356.204.675 4,77% Lífeyrissjóður verslunarmanna 642.361.239 2,26% Stefnir - ÍS 15 568.483.644 2,00% Sólvöllur ehf. 554.704.375 1,95% Kvika banki hf. 553.130.709 1,95% Par Investment Partners L.P. 543.881.750 1,91% Landsbréf - Úrvalsbréf 536.232.220 1,89% Arion banki hf. 517.852.380 1,82% Stefnir - ÍS 5 505.853.032 1,78% Stefnir - Samval 452.000.000 1,59% Söfnunarsjóður lífeyrisréttinda 397.177.554 1,40% Birta lífeyrissjóður 383.553.804 1,35% Stapi lífeyrissjóður 295.507.966 1,04% Eftirlaunasj atvinnuflugmanna 293.861.670 1,03% Lífsverk lífeyrissjóður 255.050.573 0,90% Bóksal ehf. 252.013.653 0,89% Total owned by 20 largest 55,37%

﻿The list is published subject to change due to possible executed but unsettled trades in the Company’s shares