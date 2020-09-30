Press release, Paris, France September 30th, 2020

Nexans Capital Market Day now to be held on February 17th, 2021

Paris La Défense, September 30th, 2020 - Nexans announced today that its Capital Market Day will now be held on February 17th, 2021, either in-person or on-line.

Nexans Capital Market Day was originally planned in London, Paris and New York commencing on November 3rd, 2020. The rescheduling follows the recent Covid-19 pandemic resurgence, as some countries in Europe and North America are reassessing conditions for physical gatherings.

Nexans Capital Market Day is the unique opportunity for all Nexans Stakeholders, globally, to engage with the Company, its strategy, culture and values.





About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in four main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), Telecom & Data (covering data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, LAN), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit: www.nexans.com

Financial Communication Communications Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

e-mail: aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com



Catherine Garipoglu

Tel: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78

e-mail: catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com





Attachment