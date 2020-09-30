CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers with CPQ, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned it as a Visionary in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for CPQ report*. This is the third year in a row that Tacton has appeared in the Quadrant and second as a Visionary. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from the Tacton website at https://www.tacton.com/knowledge/tacton-visionary-cpq.



The report evaluated 17 different CPQ software vendors and placed Tacton in the Visionaries quadrant.

"We believe Tacton has been positioned in the Magic Quadrant for a third straight year because we have moved the needle on innovation in the CPQ software space for manufacturers," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "Customers have recognized our unmatched consumer-grade experience and we aim to further improve our Magic Quadrant standing in the years to come."

"When we needed a tool to help meet our complex needs, we turned to read Gartner's Magic Quadrant for an external and unbiased view," said Christine Radke, head of tools excellence and digital officer at Siemens. "With our wide variety of products and systems, most standard configuration products can't handle our needs, but Tacton has exceeded them so we can handle our processes in a leaner way."

*Source:

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites,” by Mark Lewis and Dayna Ford, 28 September, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com