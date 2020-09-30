Unaudited consolidated sales revenue of Žemaitijos Pienas AB for the first six monts of 2020 amounts to EUR 88,4 million, in comparison with the 1st half of 2019 the sales revenue increased by 0,8 %.

The preliminary consolidated non-audited result of the group of AB „Žemaitijos pienas” for 6 month period of the year 2020 reached EUR 5,98 million of net profit.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Tel. + 370 444 22208



