New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Furniture Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588307/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing residential and commercial construction, growth of organized retail and evolving consumer demographics in emerging economies. In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The furniture market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The furniture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Home

• Office

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of strategic alliances and partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, growing environmental concerns about deforestation and rising wages in manufacturing hubs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our furniture market covers the following areas:

• Furniture market sizing

• Furniture market forecast

• Furniture market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588307/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001