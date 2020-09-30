Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has released the MM720 Gaming Mouse, a lightweight gaming mouse with ergonomic form factor. The MM720 launches in matte black and glossy white and is available for pre-order starting today, September 30, 2020. It will be on shelves available for purchase on October 27, 2020 via Amazon, respectively, for $49.99.

The MM720 takes the iconic shape of Cooler Master’s previously popular Xornet and Spawn mice and replaces the housing with an ultralight honeycomb shell, similar to that found on the MM711 series of lightweight gaming mice. In addition, a lightweight ultra-weave cable reduces drag without compromising durability. As a result, the mouse weighs in at a total of 49g and retains the same ergonomic benefits of its previous iterations.

“The Spawn and Xornet mice are still beloved in the PC gaming community to this day,” says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. “Making an updated version of these mice was a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ - and adding a lightweight factor to it really puts it over the top as a must-have gaming accessory.”

What’s Upgraded?

Cooler Master has upgraded the internals considerably, with optical switches, a pro-grade 16000DPI optical gaming grade sensor, and PTFE feet for superior glide across your favorite surface. The internals have been coated in dust- and water-resistant material rated and certified at IP58 to provide increased protection.

As an added bonus, the first 30K units manufactured will also include Mice Grip tape included inside the retail packaging for added protection and control. The grip tape is made with anti-slip material, comes pre-cut and extra thick at 0.75mm padding. The Grip Tape will also be available for retail at a later date and priced at $9.99 USD.

The MM720 joins Cooler Master’s MM710 and MM711 to offer a varied lineup of super-lightweight mice in different shapes optimized for different grip types and playstyles. The most recent iterations of the MM711 mice have included limited edition Colorway Designs such as Blue Steel, Wilderness, and Retro - available at the Cooler Master online store, as well as other select retailers.

“We’ve listened to feedback over the years to produce this vast, varied portfolio of lightweight gaming mice to all of those who want it, regardless of grip type,” says Nguyen. “If you need a lightweight mouse that is customized to your play style, we have it.”

Availability

The MM720 is available for pre-order now on Amazon, at $49.99. For more information, contact Jamy Reyes at jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com or visit https://www.coolermaster.com/.

Find Hi-Res images here for MM720 matte black and here for MM720 glossy white. A full list of specifications are available here.

###

About Cooler Master:

Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a 25-year track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

Attachment

Jamy Reyes Cooler Master jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com