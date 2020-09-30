New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Learning Analytics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376019/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on learning analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of e-learning and m-learning, assistance in course curriculum design and mapping and the growing popularity of personalized learning. In addition, the emergence of e-learning and m-learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The learning analytics market analysis includes the end-user segment, deployment segment, and geographical landscapes.



The learning analytics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Higher education

• K-12



By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing use of IoT and wearable devices as one of the prime reasons driving the learning analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing application of learning analytics in game-based learning and integration with SIS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our learning analytics market covers the following areas:

• Learning analytics market sizing

• Learning analytics market forecast

• Learning analytics market industry analysis





