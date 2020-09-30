New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Footwear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200295/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on sports footwear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sports footwear and the popularity of marketing strategies such as celebrity endorsements. In addition, the introduction of more innovative sports footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sports footwear market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The sports footwear market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Athleisure sports footwear

• Running sports footwear

• Court game sports footwear

• Cleats sports footwear

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the expansion of the distribution network as one of the prime reasons driving the sports footwear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our sports footwear market covers the following areas:

• Sports footwear market sizing

• Sports footwear market forecast

• Sports footwear market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200295/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001