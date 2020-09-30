New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Baby Wipes Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720158/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on baby wipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the introduction of varied products by manufacturers and concerns about health of babies.

The baby wipes market analysis includes technology segment and geographical landscapes



The baby wipes market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Spunlace technology

• Airlaid technology

• Coform technology

• Needle punch technology

• Other technologies



By Geographical landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing emphasis on organic and natural products as one of the prime reasons driving the baby wipes market growth during the next few years.



The baby wipes market covers the following areas:

• Baby wipes market sizing

• Baby wipes market forecast

• Baby wipes market industry analysis





