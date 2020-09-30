New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02661030/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on paper and paperboard container and packaging market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand from the e-commerce industry, emergence of specialized paper and paperboard containers, and environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers. In addition, rising demand from the e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The paper and paperboard container and packaging market analysis includes the product segment, end-user segment, and geographical landscapes.



The paper and paperboard container and packaging market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Paper bags and sacks

• Corrugated containers and packaging

• Folding boxes and cases

• Others



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Industrial products

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the environmental benefits associated with paper and paperboard containers as one of the prime reasons driving the paper and paperboard container and packaging market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our paper and paperboard container and packaging market covers the following areas:

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market sizing

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market forecast

• Paper and paperboard container and packaging market industry analysis





