TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) previously announced that due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company was relying on the British Columbia Securities Commission’s (the “Commission”) blanket order BCI 51-517 to postpone the filing of its second quarter financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Second Quarter Filings”) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission and other securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings that were otherwise due during the period June 2, 2020 to August 31, 2020.

Until the Company has filed and announced the required Second Quarter Filings, members of management and other insiders are subject to a trading black-out policy that reflects the principles in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements, filed July 14, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Andrew Gottwald, Chief Financial Officer of Pasinex, commented, “Pasinex are continuing to expect to file the Second Quarter Filings by October 9, 2020. We regret this delay and we are working diligently to get these statements completed.”

Visit our web site at: www.pasinex.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED

“ Andrew Gottwald ”

Andrew Gottwald Evan White Chief Financial Officer Manager of Corporate Communications Phone: +1 416.861.9659 Phone: +1 416.906.3498 Email: info@pasinex.com Email: evan.white@pasinex.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.