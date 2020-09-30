Reference is made to the Company’s announcement updating the 20 largest shareholders’ list.

As noted in the announcement the list was subject to change due to possible unsettled transactions. While several large settlements were completed after the list was initially published there may still be settlements pending. The list therefore continues to be subject to change.

Investors are reminded that shares attributed to financial institutions that offer brokerage services may include shares owned by their customers. These institutions’ own holdings may therefore significantly differ from the number of shares attributed to them. This may particularly impact Landsbankinn hf. in its capacity as Settlement Agent.

The 20 largest shareholders as of 17:00 GMT today, 30 September 2020, (subject to changes due to possible unsettled transactions) are as follows:

Owner Number of shares % Gildi - lífeyrissjóður 1,878,761,301 6.61% Íslandsbanki hf. 1,861,289,959 6.55% Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. A-deild 1,773,730,661 6.24% Brú Lífeyrissjóður starfs sveit 1,356,204,675 4.77% Landsbankinn hf. 1,236,727,905 4.35% Lífeyrissjóður verslunarmanna 642,361,239 2.26% Stefnir - ÍS 15 568,483,644 2.00% Kvika banki hf. 562,522,643 1.98% Sólvöllur ehf. 554,704,375 1.95% Par Investment Partners L.P. 543,881,750 1.91% Landsbréf - Úrvalsbréf 536,232,220 1.89% Almenni lífeyrissjóðurinn 524,402,218 1.84% Arion banki hf. 517,852,380 1.82% Stefnir - ÍS 5 505,853,032 1.78% Lífeyrissj.starfsm.rík. B-deild 498,697,144 1.75% Stefnir - Samval 452,000,000 1.59% Söfnunarsjóður lífeyrisréttinda 397,177,554 1.40% Birta lífeyrissjóður 383,553,804 1.35% Stapi lífeyrissjóður 295,507,966 1.04% Eftirlaunasj atvinnuflugmanna 293,861,670 1.03% Total held by 20 largest 54.11%