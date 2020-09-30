New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Microminiature Circular Connectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974398/?utm_source=GNW



This growth can be attributed to the growth of economies in this region, adoption of advanced technologies, rise in investments in research and development activities by governments, and huge adoption of connectors in aerospace and industrial applications.Microminiature circular connectors are rugged and lightweight, and they have high density and shock resistance; these parameters drive the attention of industrial end users to these devices.



Various industrial applications wherein these connectors are used include oil reserve sensor systems and high-temperature testing systems. North America has the strong oil and gas industry, which poses a high demand for microminiature circular connectors as it is built for high-reliability oil and gas equipment.

The metal shell segment led the microminiature circular connectors market, based on type, in 2019.This type of microminiature connectors is ideal for rugged military and commercial applications of small circular connectors.



The microcircular metal-shell connectors are versatile, tested for harsh environments, and offer multiple coupling styles, contacts, and mounting options.Various connector coupling styles, pin counts, and shell sizes provide a full range of options for any military operating environment.



Usually, the metal-shell microcircular connectors have an operating temperature range from -55°C to 150°C and can withstand salt spray for up to 120 hours.The new connectors feature compatibility for several styles of coupling that include push-pull, bayonet, and threaded.



They are designed to save rugged durability, space, and weight in commercial aerospace applications as well as military vehicles, radios, and equipment used by soldiers.

The overall North America microminiature circular connectors market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America microminiature circular connectors market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants that are typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America microminiature circular connectors market.Amphenol Corporation; Franz Binder GmbH & Co.



Elektrische Bauelemente KG; Glenair, Inc.; Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.; HUBER+SUHNER; ITT, Inc.; Omnetics Connector Corporation; SOURIAU SAS; TE Connectivity; and Ulti-Mate Connector Inc. are among the main players operating in the market in North America.

