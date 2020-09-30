New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Laser Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Application ; End User, and, Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974397/?utm_source=GNW

Various medical device manufacturers and start-ups are introducing latest technologies in the market.The availability of various advanced products in the market allows medical professionals to improve patients’ health by enhancing their treatment efficiency.



For instance, in February 2020, IRIDEX Corporation, a manufacturer of ophthalmic laser-based medical products, launched an upgraded second-generation version of MicroPulse P3 Device to treat glaucoma, and the upgrades made to the device is expected to substantially reduce intraocular pressure suitable for glaucoma patients without incisions.

In addition, the rising trend of fitness and beauty has increased the demand for beauty devices.Therefore, technological advancements have encouraged several companies to innovate devices that promote healthy skin.



For instance, Belle51, a Los Angeles-based company, launched its laser-based device—Solèy—in June 2019.The device is designed for home care and can be easily used to remove dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks, and acne scars.



The device is available for sales in the US and is distributed globally. Such products launches are expected to continue to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the laser therapy market is segmented into solid, liquid, gas, and diode.The diode segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into dermatology and aesthetics, dental, ophthalmology, urology, cardiovascular, and oncology and other applications.The dermatology and aesthetics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the ophthalmology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.1% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into specialized clinics, hospitals, ambulatory clinics, and others.The specialized clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% in the market during the forecast period

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North America Laser Therapy market included in the report are, American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), American Heart Association, US Census Data, AND Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974397/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001