However, the market is likely to have negative impact due to preference of alternative drug delivery.

Wearable injectors are subcutaneous drug delivery systems that adhere to the body and administer larger volumes (more than 2 mL) of the drug over an extended period.With the use of wearable injectors, needle stick injuries can be avoided that are caused during parenteral drug administration using injections.



Therefore, wearable injectors make them desirable for the treatment of chronic diseases where long-term treatment is necessary.Chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders, and various types of cancer, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, nearly 6 in 10 people suffer from at least one chronic disease in the US.

According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, 1 person dies every 37 seconds in the US due to cardiovascular disease.About 647,000 Americans die due to heart disease each year.



Many biologics are commercially available for the treatment, but the conventional drug delivery methods are unable to provide accurate dosage.This augments the use of wearable injector drug delivery systems providing targeted drug delivery and prolonged drug residence to the affected areas of the cardiovascular system.



Hence, the adoption of wearable injectors is likely to increase, which, in turn, propels the market growth.

Diabetes is one of the life-threatening chronic diseases with no functional cure.Diabetes of all types can lead to various complications in different parts of the body and can increase the overall risk of premature death.



Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss, and nerve damage are the major complications associated with diabetes. According to American Diabetes Association, 34.2 million Americans, or 10.5% of the population, had diabetes in 2018. In diabetes patients, the exogenous insulin is usually administered through a subcutaneous route of administration for diabetes management. The wearable injector is an ideal drug delivery method for painless and accurate dosage of insulin.

Thus, increasing chronic diseases prevalence contribute to the growth of the North America wearable injectors market in the forecast period.

Based on type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors.The on-body injectors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the off-body injectors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular disease and other applications.The oncology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the autoimmune disease segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into homecare settings, hospital and clinical and other end users.The homecare setting segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the hospitals and clinics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 12.4% in the market during the forecast period

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for North America wearable injectors market included in the report are, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American Diabetes Association, American Association of Diabetes Educators, American Cancer Society, Inc. Health Canada, World Health Organization (WHO) among others.

