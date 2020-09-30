Vietnam has become the Second largest Exporter of Clothing & Textile in the world after China Outrunning Bangladesh. Vietnam has outrun Bangladesh by exporting textiles, seeing products by June 2020.

There are about 6000 clothing factories throughout the country and the figure is even expanding. The export value of textile and garments from Vietnam amounted to $36.16 billion U.S. dollars (approx.) in the year 2018. In the same year, the textile exports from Vietnam to the U.S.A were the highest about 47%. The textile industry in Vietnam is an important component of the country's economy.

There are about 6000 clothing factories throughout the country and the figure is even expanding. The export value of textile and garments from Vietnam amounted to $36.16 billion U.S. dollars (approx.) in the year 2018. In the same year, the textile exports from Vietnam to the U.S.A were the highest about 47%. The textile industry in Vietnam is an important component of the country's economy.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes garment manufacturers in Vietnam be professional in many kinds of apparel services like CMT (Cut, Make, Trim), OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing), ODM (Original Design Manufacturing), and a full-package (One-Stop-Shop).

The World should learn from Vietnam how to cope with crises. The style in which Vietnam has coped with the current situation of the Covid-19 crises is spectacular. The Clothing & Textile Industry has not only withstood its position but even expanded to protect the country's economy from drowning in times of crisis.

The World is looking at Vietnam as the best substitute to replace China who is currently the largest exporter of textiles in the world. There are various reasons behind the success of leading Textile Manufacturers of Vietnam overseas.

If you want to get your clothes manufactured in Vietnam then you are the right place. This article will be a complete guide for you to get your apparel manufactured in the quickest possible time by the best manufacturers.

Overview of Vietnam's Textile Industry

The Clothing & Textile Industry shares 16% of the country's total GDP. The major clothing factories in Vietnam are located in and around the cities of Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. Vietnam's Clothing & Textile industry employs more than 2.3 million people across the country.

There are about 6000 clothing factories throughout the country and the figure is even expanding. The export value of textile and garments from Vietnam amounted to $36.16 billion U.S. dollars (approx.) in the year 2018. In the same year, the textile exports from Vietnam to the U.S.A were the highest about 47%. The textile industry in Vietnam is an important component of the country's economy.





Source: Statista

Made in Vietnam Clothing: Types

The factories in Vietnam are manufacturing almost all kinds of clothing and non-clothing fabrics. The major type of clothing which are being manufactured in Vietnam are:

Clothing

● Casual Wear

● Uniforms – workwear / protective clothing

● Outwear

● Formal wear

● Underwear

● Sportswear

● Woven Goods

● Readymade Garments

● Furniture Textiles

● Home Textiles ( curtains, bedsheet, etc.)

● Yarns

● Technical Fabrics

● Labels

Non-clothing Textiles

Brands Manufactured in Vietnam

There are many advantages to manufacturing or stitching in Vietnam. Choosing Vietnam as your manufacturing hub can really drag down your Cost of Production as well as the lead time. At the same time, you'll get world-class quality apparel and enjoy the smooth trade. Some of the leading International Brands which manufacture their products are:

● GAP

● Columbia

● Mark & Spencer

● MANGO

● Walmart

● Superdry

● Levi's

● Nike

● Converse

● Lacoste

● Under Armour

● Esprit and many more...

Why the World is Interested in Manufacturing in Vietnam

Manufacturing your brand's clothing in Vietnam is a wise strategy that can drastically reduce the Cost of Production and improve the quality of clothing. There are several reasons behind the decisions of the International Brands for manufacturing their apparel line in Vietnam. Let's have a look at some of the advantages:

#1.) Low Cost

The number one reason to manufacture your clothing in Vietnam is the LOW COST. In Vietnam, the services of the skillful designers, tailors, weavers, etc. are available at exceptionally cheap rates which brought down the overall cost significantly. Hourly wages in Vietnam are THREE TIMES CHEAPER than that of the U.S.A. making it the cheapest country to manufacture textile and apparel.

#2.) Advantage of Free Trade and Tariff

Being a founding member of ASEAN Vietnam has free trade agreements with the countries of South-East Asia. Along with that, it also enjoys free trade with India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

Vietnam is about to arrive at a new free trade agreement with the countries of E.U. this year as well as a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S.A.

#3.) World-Class Quality Products

Low cost doesn't mean that you have to compromise with the quality. The factories in Vietnam can provide you with the finished products meeting the International Quality Standards.

#4.) Lead Time

Time is as precious as money and when you do business it becomes even more valuable. Speed to Market(the rate at which an item goes from the start of production to retail store

) of Vietnam is one of the fastest in the world making Vietnam amongst the favorite choices of Global Brands.

How to Choose the Clothing & Textiles Manufacturers in Vietnam

As discussed above, Vietnam has more than 6000 textile factories that employ millions of workers but selecting the best which matches to your requirements is critical. Before you choose your manufacturing partner in Vietnam focus on the following points:

1.) Check the Quality

The most important thing which makes your product stand out if its competition is quality. Make sure to inspect the quality by Lab testing before you place a bulk order. Many manufacturers like Dony, offer you to return the product if they fail to comply with the quality standards.

2.) Cost

The next important aspect is the cost. Compare the quotation of the different factories before you choose the one that fits your budget. But NEVER SACRIFICE THE QUALITY FOR COST.

3.) MOQ

MOQ is the abbreviation for Minimum Order Quantity requirements. Generally, it's really difficult to find factories that accept MOQ below 500. There are some factories that do not accept MOQ of less than 1000 which is a big hurdle for small businesses.

4.) Lead Time

Yet another factor to consider is the lead time. Nobody likes to put their valuable customers in the weight of their products. This also creates a risk of losing potential customers. Hence, you should give due importance to Lead time as well.

5) Check Necessary Certification

There are certain restricted chemicals and heavy metals which are restricted to use in clothes like Formaldehyde, lead, cadmium, AZO dyes, and mercury. Before placing an order you must cross-check that the concerned factory has the necessary certification like REACH, C.E, FDA, etc to import to U.S. and E.U.

Some Outstanding textile & clothing manufacturers in Vietnam

Dony Garment Company

Dony garment company is a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation. What sets Dony apart from all the other factories is better to listen from in the words of one of it's a client.

Dony strictly follows the International guidelines for textile manufacturing to take care of the health of people and to ensure swift operations. Dony follows ISO, Intertek, CA, REACH, and various other certifications.

Dony is the main supplier of some of the international brands. Primarily Dony has expertise in making a T-shirt, Shirt, Polo-Shirt, Workwear (chef, driver, school, company, police & military, security guard, heat resistant, industrial, hospital), Dress, Hat, Jacket, Pants, Cloth Face Mask, Protective Clothing. Dony also makes printing, embroidery customer’s logos, uniforms, and apparel.

Domestically Dony one of the largest garment manufacturers. Internationally, some of the major International Brands are the clients of Dony like Lenovo, Yamaha, Honda, Toyota. Major countries that import garments manufactured by Dony are the USA, France, KSA, UK, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, and Japan.

“We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the “talisman” for Dony to step out into the world, reach high-end customers. Having more work, workers' life will be more secure” - Mr. Henry Pham (CEO of DONY GARMENT COMPANY).

Advantages to Work with Dony

Low Cost of Production (Dony MOQ 200pcs per design with different colors and mixed sizes.)

Provide Sample on the nominal fee of $100 which will be paid back to you when you place a bulk order

Lead time is just 3-5 days for samples and 2-5 weeks for normal order

100% Return on not following the commitment

Thai Son S.P. Co., Ltd

Thai Son S.P Co., Ltd. is another reputable clothing manufacturer in Vietnam.

The company has skilled and specialized personnel in producing circular knitted fabric for many kinds of garments for men, ladies & kids (T-shirts from basic to with various kinds of prints, polo-shirts, pants, skirts, dresses, fashionable styles, kids wear, sportswear, etc.

Thai Son S.P is proud of being one of the family-owned garment suppliers who have been successfully surviving and developing for the past 29 years. They have two factories, first at District 9 in Ho Chi Minh City and the second in Sung Nhon, Binh Thuan Province.

Thai Son S.P has Brands Kappa, Calvin Klien, etc. as their customers.

Advantages

● Specialized in Men, Women, and Kidswear.

● 29 years of experience in manufacturing

G & G II Garments Factory Vietnam

The most fascinating thing about G & G II Garments Factory Vietnam is that they are specialized in offering private label clothing. Their in-house experienced and professional designers make a new design.

This is not that common in the textile industry, as most factories only make products according to buyer design. That said, G & G can also make products according to buyer designs.

They have their production unit in Vietnam.as well as in the USA. They export to the USA, Europe, and many other countries.

Their manor products are sportswear, dresses, pants, suits, jackets, knitwear, T-shirts, and scarves.

Advantages

● Quick Operations

● Creative designers

T.T.P Garment Co., Ltd

The T.T P. garment company is based in Ho Chi Minh City. The manufactures clothing for the Western as well as Asian Brands.

The major apparel which the company makes are T-Shirts, Shirts, Polo shirts, and sweatpants.

A good thing about the company is that they accept MOQ starting from 500 pieces which makes them a really good choice for businesses.

They can produce around 110,000 pcs every month which is really good.

Apart from that, they offer product development.

Advantages

● Good monthly production capacity

● Product Development

United Sweethearts Garment

United Sweethearts started its operations in Vietnam in 2002. It is a subsidiary of MWE Holdings Berhad which is a Malaysia based company.

United Sweethearts is the name known for its expertise in manufacturing sports and casual wear products.

Nike, Under Armour, Lacoste, Primary, and many more international brands are on their client list.

Their major clothing lines include— hoodies, sweatshirts, knitwear, kidswear as well as pet wear.

They have WRAP certifications for quality.

Advantages

● Specialized in Sportswear, Pet wear.

● Has international experience

Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd

The last in our list is Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd which is a subsidiary of Thygesen Textile Group, Denmark.

Thygesen Textile Group initiated its operations in Vietnam in 2004.

When it comes to certifications the company has Oeko-Tex 100, BSCI, SA 8000, WRAP, and ISO 9001:2008 certificates.

Their main products are activewear, workwear, casual wear, underwear, knitted garments, hospital wear, and bandages.



Advantages

● Has manufacturing units in many countries

● Wide range of products

FAQs

Question: What is the average Lead time of manufacturing in Vietnam?

Reply- The average Lead time of Manufacturing in Vietnam in 3 to 5 weeks. However, it varies with some factories and depends on the location to export.

Question: What is the average MOQ in Vietnam?

Reply: The average MOQ is 500 pcs. Nevertheless, there are some factories which accept even less.

Question: Do factories provide free samples?

Reply- It depends, some factories ask for a nominal fee, but it's almost free if then you actually place an order.

Question: What if the quality is not received as expected?

Reply- Many companies give you the option of a 100% refund like Dony Garment Company if they won't provide you with the committed quality.

Manufacturers in Vietnam have great respect for customers, and they are willing to suffer for themselves to keep long term relationships.

Conclusion

The small country located in the south of China is growing in the manufacturing market and gradually becoming one of the world's largest clothing and apparel exporters. Vietnam is considered a developing country, but it can manufacture high-quality clothes while offering lower production costs.

Since the last few years, most multinational companies have moved their manufacturing plants to Vietnam as the TTP looms and Vietnam's economic benefits started to shine. Vietnam has been showing a gradual growth in the industry.

The European Union Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) between the EU and Vietnam also sheds light on the development of international connections between Vietnam and the global market.

The agreement provides marketplace access to goods and services in Vietnam and has been promising when the advantages to employees' lives are considered. This agreement opening the gateway for enhanced import and export liberalization connecting Vietnam and the EU.

The EVFTA is an optimistic treaty offering around 99 percent of the elimination of customs tariffs between the EU and Vietnam. Therefore, it's natural that multinational companies' interest has shifted towards Vietnam; most notable of those companies are Nike and Adidas.

Lastly, the economic tensions between Japan and China also contributed a lot to the shifting interest of Apparel companies that want to invest in infrastructure there.

