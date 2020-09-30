New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America EGR Cooler Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Engine Type ; Vehicle Type, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974393/?utm_source=GNW

The integration of EGR coolers enhances the efficiencies of the vehicles, and hence, large numbers of automotive manufacturers in the North American region are integrating these EGR coolers.



The EGR cooler market in North America is primarily driven by factors such as the rising number of passenger cars across the North American countries, growing transportation infrastructure, as well as increasing emission norms. As per the Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles in the US increased in 2019 as compared to the year 2018, which is noted to be approx. 12,764,999 in numbers.

The finned EGR cooler segment led the EGR cooler market based on type in 2019.Finned EGR coolers perform according to the customer requirements and are well suited, especially for light-duty engine applications, as well as provide outstanding performance under stabilized fouling.



There are various features of the finned EGR coolers such as high thermal compliance, low fouling, fully routable design, coolant delivers significant damping along the entire cooled length, indents maintain substantial concentricity between outer coolant tube and inner gas tube, and flexibility of inner gas and outer coolant machine to decrease the engine assembly stresses. As per these features, the finned EGR cooler has its application across the automotive industry, especially in diesel engines, on/off highway applications, which includes small trucks, as well as smaller agricultural tractor applications.

The US is the worst-hit country in North America, with around 2,13600 active cases of infected individuals facing severe health conditions across the country.The continuous growth of infected individuals has led the government to impose lockdown across the nation’s borders.



Majority of the manufacturing plants are shut down, municipalities are functioning slowly as compared to past, and the automotive and semiconductor industries are at a halt, which is negatively impacting the EGR cooler market.

The overall North America EGR cooler market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America EGR cooler market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America EGR cooler market are Benteler Automotive, BorgWarner Inc., Faurecia, Hanon Systems, Korens Co. Ltd., Tokyo Roki Co. Ltd., Senior Flexonics, Valeo, MAHLE GmbH, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Denso Corporation, and Continental AG are among a few players operating in the North America EGR cooler market.

