NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Synchronoss and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 21, 2020, Synchronoss announced that Glenn Lurie had resigned from his role as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer “following the Board of Directors’ review of allegations of personal misconduct by Mr. Lurie in violation of the Company’s policies.”

On this news, Synchronoss’s stock price fell $0.29 per share, or 7.88%, to close at $3.39 per share on September 22, 2020.