The healthcare industry has always been a leader in innovation.The constant mutating of diseases and viruses makes it difficult to stay ahead of the curve.



However, with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, it continues to advance, creating new treatments and helping people live longer and healthier.A study published by The Lancet Digital Health compared the performance of deep learning a form of artificial intelligence (AI) in detecting diseases from medical imaging versus that of healthcare professionals, using a sample of studies carried out between 2012 and 2019.



The study found that, in the past few years, AI has become more precise in identifying disease diagnosis in these images and has become a more feasible source of diagnostic information.With advancements in AI, deep learning may become even more efficient in identifying diagnosis in the coming years.



Moreover, it can help doctors with diagnoses and notify when patients are weakening so that the medical intervention can occur sooner before the patient needs hospitalization. It can save costs for both the hospitals and patients. Additionally, the precision of machine learning can detect diseases such as cancer quickly, thus saving lives.

In 2019, the medical imaging toolsegment accounted for a larger share of the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market. Its growth is attributed to an increasing adoption of AI technology for diagnosis of chronic conditions is likely to drive the growth of diagnostic tool segment in the North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis.

In 2019, the radiology segment held a considerable share of the for North America artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosis market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market by2027 owing to rising demand for AI based application for radiology.

