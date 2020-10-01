MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Technologies Inc. (“IBEX” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: IBT) is pleased to announce that Belinda Franco, CPA, CA has joined IBEX and will become Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer.



“Belinda brings a wealth of experience to the role and will be a valuable addition to the management team” said Paul Baehr, IBEX President & CEO. “Belinda will work with Richard Collin, our Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, during a transition period and will replace Richard after we complete our audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2020”, added Mr. Baehr.

ABOUT IBEX

IBEX, an ISO 13485 certified company, manufactures and markets proteins for use in medical devices and research. IBEX also performs custom manufacturing of diagnostic reagents for major diagnostic companies.

In addition to the risk factors identified above, IBEX is, and has been in the past, heavily reliant on three products and five customers, the loss of any of which could have a material effect on its profitability.

