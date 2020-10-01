New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVDC Converter Stations Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956997/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the period 2020-2027. LCC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$9.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the VSC segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The HVDC Converter Stations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
HVDC Converter Station Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: HVDC Converter Stations Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: HVDC Converter Stations Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: LCC (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: LCC (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: LCC (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: VSC (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: VSC (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: VSC (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Valve (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Valve (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Valve (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Converter Transformer (Component) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Converter Transformer (Component) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Converter Transformer (Component) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Harmonic Filter (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Harmonic Filter (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Harmonic Filter (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Reactor (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Reactor (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Reactor (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Circuit Breaker (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Circuit Breaker (Component) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Circuit Breaker (Component) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Surge Arrester (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Surge Arrester (Component) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Surge Arrester (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Other Components (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Other Components (Component) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Other Components (Component) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US HVDC Converter Station Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: HVDC Converter Stations Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: United States HVDC Converter Stations Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 33: United States HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: United States HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the United States
by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 37: HVDC Converter Stations Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Canadian HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Converter Stations Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 44: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Japan in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese HVDC Converter Stations Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Market for HVDC Converter Stations: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Chinese HVDC Converter Stations Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: HVDC Converter Stations Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese HVDC Converter Stations Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese HVDC Converter Stations Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European HVDC Converter Station Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 55: European HVDC Converter Stations Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European HVDC Converter Stations Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: European HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: European HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 62: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: French HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: French HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: French HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: HVDC Converter Stations Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 69: French HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: German HVDC Converter Stations Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 71: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: German HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 75: German HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 76: HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: Italian HVDC Converter Stations Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Italian HVDC Converter Stations Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian HVDC Converter Stations Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Converter Stations Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 83: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom HVDC Converter Stations Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for HVDC Converter Stations:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: HVDC Converter Stations Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Spanish HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: HVDC Converter Stations Market in US$ Million in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Russian HVDC Converter Stations Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Russian HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Russia by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe HVDC Converter Stations Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe HVDC Converter Stations Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 104: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 107: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australian HVDC Converter Stations Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 116: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 121: HVDC Converter Stations Market Analysis in India in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: HVDC Converter Stations Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Indian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Indian HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: HVDC Converter Stations Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: HVDC Converter Stations Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: HVDC Converter Stations Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 132: HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
HVDC Converter Stations Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 134: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for HVDC Converter
Stations: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific HVDC Converter Stations Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American HVDC Converter Stations Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 140: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American HVDC Converter Stations Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 142: HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 143: Latin American HVDC Converter Stations Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American HVDC Converter Stations Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American HVDC Converter Stations Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean HVDC Converter Stations Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Argentinean HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 151: Argentinean HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 152: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 154: Brazilian HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Brazil by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 160: Mexican HVDC Converter Stations Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: HVDC Converter Stations Market in US$ Million in
Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Rest of Latin America HVDC Converter Stations Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America HVDC Converter Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Rest of Latin America HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 170: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of Latin
America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America HVDC Converter Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 173: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 176: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 179: The Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Historic
Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for HVDC
Converter Stations Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 182: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Iran in US$
Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian HVDC Converter Stations Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Iranian Market for HVDC Converter Stations: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli HVDC Converter Stations Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 188: Israeli HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Israeli HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027
Table 191: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Israel in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 194: Saudi Arabian HVDC Converter Stations Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 195: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 196: Saudi Arabian HVDC Converter Stations Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: HVDC Converter Stations Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian HVDC Converter Stations Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates HVDC Converter Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 201: HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: HVDC Converter Stations Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates HVDC Converter Stations
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 204: HVDC Converter Stations Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Rest of Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of Middle
East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East HVDC Converter Stations Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 211: HVDC Converter Stations Market in US$ Million in
Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: African HVDC Converter Stations Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: African HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: African HVDC Converter Stations Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: HVDC Converter Stations Market in Africa by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African HVDC Converter Stations Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
