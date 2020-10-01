New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hoverboard Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956980/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027.Single Wheeled, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$609.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double Wheeled segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 68.9% share of the global Hoverboard market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hoverboard market in the U.S. is estimated at US$396.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$337.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$337.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 372-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airwheel Technology Holding (USA) Co., Ltd.

Fosjoas Technology Co., Ltd.

Hama GmbH & Co KG

Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Inventist, Inc.

IO Hawk Invest GmbH

Ninebot Ltd.

Razor USA LLC.

Shenzhen JIALIKE Electronic Company Ltd.

Shenzhen Rooder Technology Co., Ltd.

Swagway LLC (Swagtron)

Zhengzhou F-wheel Industrial Co., Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hoverboard Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hoverboard Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hoverboard Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

( in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

