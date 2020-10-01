New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Health Hubs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956971/?utm_source=GNW
ACSs offer solution to two of the major challenges faced by current healthcare system i.e. high cost and affordability; and timely access to healthcare services. Non-hospital based alternate care sites are emerging as the next frontier in reducing costs of patient care. Digital technology in this regard is playing a key role in enhancing the reliability of ACSs, creating meaningful point-of-care guidance, and providing an alternative to the conventional labor-intensive model of primary care. ACSs also play a pivotal role in continuity and coordination of care in pursuit of the ultimate goal to achieve integrated people-centered health services. Growing healthcare burden and the resulting surge in demand for medical services is overwhelming the healthcare system resulting in inefficient delivery of care globally. The scenario is driving the importance of ACSs. Also, the ongoing reforms towards a more sustainable value based pay-for-performance healthcare model are helping widen the role of ACSs, given their ability to offer an alternative to expensive hospital services. As digital transformation continues to snowball through the healthcare industry, ACSs will continue to acquire increased importance and significance in providing comprehensive care and also collaborative planning of care and shared clinical decision-making with primary care givers.
Home Health Hub is the revolutionary step forward in supporting continuity and care coordination between ACSs and primary healthcare systems. The technology is geared to support remote patient monitoring, tele-health, tele-medicine, and virtual healthcare delivery. Home Health Hub is defined as a combination of hardware and software systems that allow the creation of a medical hub for monitoring, acquiring, and transmitting patient data from point-of-care facility to healthcare professionals in the primary care sector. Home care agencies, nursing homes and assisted living facilities utilize a wide range of home healthcare technologies and represent "hubs" for collecting and transmitting patient data. They therefore are major end-users of home health hub products and services. However, rapid proliferation of digital health technologies are bringing healthcare even closer to the patient, making the patient`s home the point-of-care facility. Smart homes are helping drive the trend towards connected home-based self-care. A smart home hitherto valued for its unrivalled convenience and comfort is now gaining popularity for its potential to enhance the home healthcare experience. They will play an increasingly important role in the evolution of digital, remote, connected and virtual care systems. Consumer-oriented smart homes with technologies targeted for home infotainment and security will now act as portals for healthcare delivery. While medical wearables and smartphones enable remote patient monitoring and telemedicine services targeted at disease management, smart homes can help expand the functionality of digital health services from just disease management to health management. In other words, IoHT and smart homes when combined with cloud will revolutionize digital health and will expand the role of digital health beyond elderly care and health monitoring to other areas of wellness, nutrition, exercise, sleep, medication monitoring, mental, social wellbeing, managing pregnancy and prenatal health, among others. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.7% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country leads the world in adoption of digital health technologies by healthcare professionals as well as patients. The blistering pace of adoption of self-monitoring has result in the country becoming the world`s largest and most lucrative wearables market.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Home Health Hub
Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019& 2025
World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin
America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Japan
Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment
Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by Product &
Service: 2019 VS 2025
Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs
Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by Region for the
Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones,
and Tablets
Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users)
by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments
Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AMC Health (USA)
Cambridge Consultants (UK)
Capsule Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
eDevice (France)
Encompass Health Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Ideal Life, Inc. (Canada)
Inhealthcare (UK)
Lamprey Networks (USA)
MedM, Inc. (USA)
MyVitalz?, LLC (USA)
Philips Healthcare (USA)
Resideo Life Care Solutions (USA)
Vivify Health, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data
Programs
Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market
Growth
Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce
Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based
Opportunities
Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider
Use
Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and
Outcomes Augurs Well
High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify
Capabilities of Home Health Hub
Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to
Home Health Hub Solutions
Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the
Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products &
Services
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)
Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to
Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing
Regions
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a Percentage of
Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences
Demand for Home Health Hubs
Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs 2009
Issues & Challenges
Security & Privacy Concerns
Lack of Awareness & Availability
Reimbursement Issues in the US
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 2: World 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Standalone Hub by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 4: World 5-Year Perspective for Standalone Hub by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Hub by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 6: World 5-Year Perspective for Mobile Hub by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 8: World 5-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 10: World 5-Year Perspective for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Medium-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 12: World 5-Year Perspective for Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 14: World 5-Year Perspective for Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospital by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for Hospital by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Payers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 18: World 5-Year Perspective for Payers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care Agency
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World 5-Year Perspective for Home Care Agency by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Nursing Homes &
Assisted Living Facilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 22: World 5-Year Perspective for Nursing Homes & Assisted
Living Facilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
The United States: Major Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 24: USA 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 26: USA 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes &
Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 28: USA 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 30: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 32: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 34: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 36: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 38: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 40: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
CHINA
Rapidly Growing Market for Home Health Hub Solutions
Market Analytics
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 42: China 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 44: China 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 46: China 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
EUROPE
High Growth Opportunities Identified in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 48: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 52: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 54: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: France 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 58: France 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 60: France 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 62: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity
Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 64: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 66: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 68: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 70: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 72: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 74: UK 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Product &
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 76: UK 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes &
Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 78: UK 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital, Payers,
Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities
for the Years 2020 & 2025
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 80: Spain 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 82: Spain 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity Patient
Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity
Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 84: Spain 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 86: Russia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 88: Russia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 90: Russia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 92: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 94: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 96: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Home Health
Hubs by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted
Living Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2025
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 106: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 107: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity
Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 108: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Home Health
Hubs by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and
Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 110: Australia 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
INDIA
Table 111: India Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 112: India 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 113: India Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient
Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 114: India 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and
Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring for the Years 2020 & 2025
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Home Health Hubs
by End-Use - Hospital, Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing
Homes & Assisted Living Facilities - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 116: India 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital,
Payers, Home Care Agency and Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
Facilities for the Years 2020 & 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 117: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Product & Service - Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub
and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 118: South Korea 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Product & Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standalone Hub, Mobile Hub and Services for the Years 2020 &
2025
Table 119: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Home
Health Hubs by Type - High-Acuity Patient Monitoring,
Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring and Low-Acuity Patient
Monitoring - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 120: South Korea 5-Year Perspective for Home Health Hubs
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Acuity
