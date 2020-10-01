New York, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-fructose Corn Syrups Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956961/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. HFCS 42, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HFCS 55 segment is readjusted to a revised 1.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR



The High-fructose Corn Syrups market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$942 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR.



Other Segments Segment to Record 1.1% CAGR



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$731 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$773.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$659.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Ltd.

Ingredion, Inc.

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956961/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

High-fructose Corn Syrup Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: High-fructose Corn Syrups Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: High-fructose Corn Syrups Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: HFCS 42 (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: HFCS 42 (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: HFCS 42 (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: HFCS 55 (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: HFCS 55 (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: HFCS 55 (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High-fructose Corn Syrup Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the United States

by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States High-fructose Corn Syrups Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for High-fructose Corn Syrups: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese High-fructose Corn Syrups Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High-fructose Corn Syrup Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: French High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: High-fructose Corn Syrups Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: German High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for High-fructose Corn Syrups:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Russia by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian High-fructose Corn Syrups Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 92: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe High-fructose Corn Syrups Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: High-fructose Corn Syrups Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 120: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for High-fructose Corn

Syrups: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific High-fructose Corn Syrups

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American High-fructose Corn Syrups Marketby

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for High-fructose Corn Syrups

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 140: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean High-fructose Corn Syrups Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Brazil by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: High-fructose Corn Syrups Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America High-fructose Corn Syrups

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of Latin

America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America High-fructose Corn Syrups

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America High-fructose Corn Syrups

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic

Marketby Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for High-fructose Corn Syrups: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High-fructose Corn Syrups in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 179: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Israel in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli High-fructose Corn Syrups Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for High-fructose Corn Syrups

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates High-fructose Corn Syrups

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates High-fructose Corn Syrups

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East High-fructose Corn Syrups Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market in Africa by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African High-fructose Corn Syrups Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: High-fructose Corn Syrups Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: High-fructose Corn Syrups Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 49

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956961/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001