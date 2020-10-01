New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herpes Marker Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Viral Culture Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$111.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Herpes Marker Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Antibody/Antigen-based Kits Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR



In the global Antibody/Antigen-based Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$177.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Abcam PLC

bioMerieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

DiaSorin SpA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Merck KgaA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corporation

Qiagen NV

Quidel Corporation

Teco Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Herpes Marker Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Herpes Marker Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Herpes Marker Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 8: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)

Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2012 to 2019



Table 9: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)

Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: HSV-1 (Indication) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: HSV-1 (Indication) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: HSV-1 (Indication) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: HSV-2 (Indication) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: HSV-2 (Indication) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: HSV-2 (Indication) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Research-Use (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Research-Use (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Research-Use (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Herpes Marker Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United States by

Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United States by

Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Herpes Marker Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Herpes Marker Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 51: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review

by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review

by Indication in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 57: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 60: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 63: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Herpes Marker Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Market for Herpes Marker Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Indication

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Herpes

Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Herpes

Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 76: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market by Indication:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Chinese Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Chinese Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Herpes Marker Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 88: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 92: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020-2027



Table 95: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Herpes Marker Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Herpes Marker Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: Herpes Marker Testing Market in France by Test Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Herpes Marker Testing Market in France by

Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis

by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 115: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: German Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Herpes Marker Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Herpes Marker Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 127: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market by Test Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market by Indication:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Italian Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Italian Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Herpes Marker Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Herpes Marker Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Indication for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Herpes Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 146: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Herpes Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 151: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication:

2020-2027



Table 155: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 163: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Test

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019



Table 168: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 170: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 172: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 173: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 174: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 175: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 178: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market

Review by Indication in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 181: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 185: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001