New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Herpes Marker Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Viral Culture Test, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$111.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $96.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Herpes Marker Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$96.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Antibody/Antigen-based Kits Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Antibody/Antigen-based Kits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$177.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$52 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Herpes Marker Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Herpes Marker Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Herpes Marker Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Viral Culture Test (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Nucleic Acid Amplification-based Kits (Test Type)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Antibody/Antigen-based Kits (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: HSV-1 (Indication) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: HSV-1 (Indication) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: HSV-1 (Indication) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: HSV-2 (Indication) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: HSV-2 (Indication) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: HSV-2 (Indication) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: HSV-1/HSV-2 (Indication) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Research-Use (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Research-Use (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Research-Use (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Clinical Diagnostics (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Analysis
of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Academic and Research Institutes (End-Use) Global
Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Herpes Marker Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United States by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United States by
Indication: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Herpes Marker Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 48: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United States Herpes Marker Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 51: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review
by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review
by Indication in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 57: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 60: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 63: Canadian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Herpes Marker Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Market for Herpes Marker Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Herpes
Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Herpes
Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Japanese Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Chinese Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Chinese Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Herpes Marker Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 88: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 89: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020-2027
Table 95: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: European Herpes Marker Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: European Herpes Marker Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: European Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 103: Herpes Marker Testing Market in France by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Herpes Marker Testing Market in France by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 113: French Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: French Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 115: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 120: German Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: German Herpes Marker Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: German Herpes Marker Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Indication for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market by Indication:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Italian Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Italian Demand for Herpes Marker Testing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Herpes Marker Testing Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Italian Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Herpes Marker Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Herpes Marker Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Indication for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Herpes Marker Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Indication for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Herpes Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 146: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Herpes Marker Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: United Kingdom Herpes Marker Testing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Herpes Marker Testing Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 151: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication:
2020-2027
Table 155: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Indication: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Europe Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 163: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Test
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Indication: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2012-2019
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Indication: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 170: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 172: Herpes Marker Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 173: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Asia-Pacific Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 175: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Review by Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 178: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Indication: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Historic Market
Review by Indication in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Indication for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 181: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 185: Herpes Marker Testing Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of World Herpes Marker Testing Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956942/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: