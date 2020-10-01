TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDBriefcase Group Inc. (MDBC), Canada’s leading provider of online continuing medical education and professional development for healthcare providers, is excited to announce the acquisition of OncologyEducation. OncologyEducation is a comprehensive online platform providing evidence-based oncology content, developed and authored by a leading, international faculty of oncology professionals.



“We are excited to add OncologyEducation to our family of online educational resources for healthcare professionals,” said Jason Flowerday, CEO of MDBC. “This acquisition aligns with our commitment to investing in critical therapeutic areas to provide our worldwide members with the latest scientific resources for informed healthcare decision-making. Together, MDBriefcase and OncologyEducation serves to provide the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors with improved access and reach to innovative medical education opportunities and programming.”

“OncologyEducation was founded on the principle of improving patient care by providing oncology professionals worldwide with the latest oncology information resources,” said Dr. Berry, co-founder of OncologyEducation. “We are a global organization that has grown to have strong credibility among healthcare professionals around the world, and we are confident that MDBriefcase’s track record of global success can further expand the reach and impact of quality oncology education through its innovative offerings.”

Since 2001, MDBC has delivered interactive, peer-reviewed, and evidence-based programs to more that 250,000 members around the world. Committed to enhancing quality of care and healthcare decision-making, MDBC offers educational resources for healthcare professionals in Canada, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. Through this critical acquisition, MDBC can provide a growing number of members with access to the most current oncology information and resources available.

Delivering educational content to healthcare professionals in over twenty countries, MDBC is proud to welcome OncologyEducation into the fold during a time that brings even more opportunity for innovation in health education.

For further information: Megan Chapman, Director of Marketing, MDBriefcase Group Inc., T: 416-488-5500 x292, E: mchapman@mdbriefcase.com

About MDBriefcase Group Inc.

MDBriefCase Group Inc. specializes in developing online, accredited and unaccredited continuing professional development for healthcare professionals. The company partners with prestigious regional and international medical associations to ensure its innovative education programs reflect the local experiences of healthcare professionals around the world. Its programs are peer-reviewed by clinical specialists to ensure balance and applicability to practice. Over 250,000 healthcare professionals have access to the latest evidence-based information and guidelines to improve local patient care. For more information, visit the MDBC’s website at: www.mdbriefcase.com

About OncologyEducation

OncologyEducation is led by Dr. Scott Berry, a medical oncologist, Professor and Head of the Queen’s University Department of Oncology. Dr. Berry is the Medical Director at the Cancer Centre of Southeastern Ontario at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre. Dr. Berry co-found OncologyEducation with the goal to provide rich, timely and unbiased physician-authored resources to thousands of oncology professionals worldwide. OncologyEducation connects a global community that includes thousands of physicians, specialists, nurses, pharmacists, students, residents and researchers. Its mission is to improve patient care through education, in particular knowledge resources, innovative practices and networking opportunities. For more information, visit the OncologyEducation’s website at: www.oncologyeducation.com

About Persistence Capital Partners

Persistence Capital Partners is Canada’s leading private equity fund exclusively focused on high-growth opportunities in the healthcare field. With deep healthcare industry expertise, PCP aims to create significant long-term capital appreciation for its investors by identifying and developing attractive investment opportunities in the Canadian healthcare market. PCP has offices in Montreal, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. www.persistencecapital.com