New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hemodialysis Industry"
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Hemodialysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
Drugs Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR
In the global Drugs segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 280-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hemodialysis Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hemodialysis Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hemodialysis Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hemodialysis Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Equipment (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Equipment (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Equipment (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Consumables (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Consumables (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Consumables (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Drugs (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Drugs (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Drugs (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Service (Segment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Service (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Service (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: In-center Dialysis (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: In-center Dialysis (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: In-center Dialysis (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Home Dialysis (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hemodialysis Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Hemodialysis Market in the United States by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Hemodialysis Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hemodialysis Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Hemodialysis Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Hemodialysis Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Hemodialysis Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Hemodialysis Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Hemodialysis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Hemodialysis Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Hemodialysis Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Hemodialysis Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Hemodialysis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Hemodialysis Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Hemodialysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Hemodialysis Market Review in China in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hemodialysis Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Hemodialysis Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Hemodialysis Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Hemodialysis Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hemodialysis Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Hemodialysis Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hemodialysis Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Hemodialysis Market in France by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Hemodialysis Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by Segment:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Hemodialysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Hemodialysis Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Hemodialysis Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Hemodialysis Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Hemodialysis Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Hemodialysis Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Hemodialysis Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Hemodialysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Hemodialysis Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Hemodialysis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Hemodialysis Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Hemodialysis Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Hemodialysis Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Hemodialysis Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Hemodialysis Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Hemodialysis Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Hemodialysis Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hemodialysis Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Hemodialysis Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Hemodialysis Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hemodialysis Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Hemodialysis Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Hemodialysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Hemodialysis Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Hemodialysis Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Hemodialysis Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in Australia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Hemodialysis Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Hemodialysis Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Hemodialysis Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Hemodialysis Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Hemodialysis Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Hemodialysis Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hemodialysis: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hemodialysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Hemodialysis Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Hemodialysis Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Hemodialysis Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Hemodialysis Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Hemodialysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Hemodialysis Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Hemodialysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Hemodialysis Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Hemodialysis Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Hemodialysis Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Hemodialysis Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Hemodialysis Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Hemodialysis Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Hemodialysis Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Hemodialysis Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Hemodialysis Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Hemodialysis Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Hemodialysis Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hemodialysis Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Hemodialysis Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Hemodialysis Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Hemodialysis Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Hemodialysis Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Hemodialysis Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Hemodialysis Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Hemodialysis: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Hemodialysis Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemodialysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Hemodialysis Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Hemodialysis Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Hemodialysis Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: Hemodialysis Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Hemodialysis Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Hemodialysis Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Hemodialysis Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Hemodialysis Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hemodialysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Hemodialysis Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Hemodialysis Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Hemodialysis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Hemodialysis Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hemodialysis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Hemodialysis Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hemodialysis Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Hemodialysis Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Hemodialysis Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Hemodialysis Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Hemodialysis Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Hemodialysis Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Hemodialysis Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
