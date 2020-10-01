October 1, 2020





SBM Offshore is pleased to announce that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), an affiliate of Exxon Mobil Corporation, has confirmed the award of contracts for the next phase of the Payara development project located in the Stabroek block in Guyana. Under these contracts, SBM Offshore will construct, install and then lease and operate the Prosperity FPSO for a period of up to two years, after which the FPSO ownership and operation will transfer to EEPGL. The award follows completion of front-end engineering and design studies, completion of the multi-purpose hull, receipt of requisite government approvals and the final investment decision on the project by ExxonMobil and block co-venturers.

The Payara development is the third development within the Stabroek block, circa 200 kilometers offshore Guyana. EEPGL is the operator and holds a 45 percent interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds a 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds a 25 percent interest.

The Prosperity FPSO will utilize a design that largely replicates the design of the Liza Unity FPSO. As such, the design is based on SBM Offshore’s industry leading Fast4Ward® program that incorporates the Company’s new build, multi-purpose hull combined with several standardized topsides modules. The FPSO will be designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,900 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

As a result of the award from EEPGL, SBM Offshore also anticipates the award of contracts to Guyanese companies for work to be performed in Guyana. For example, the Company is looking at executing scope for fabrication and coating of a portion of the light structural steel for the FPSO in Guyana, which would be a first for SBM Offshore in country. Additionally, SBM Offshore is preparing to recruit and employ Guyanese engineers into the Payara project team. Both activities are focused on development of Guyanese capacity, building on efforts to date for the Liza Destiny and Liza Unity FPSOs.

Bruno Chabas, CEO of SBM Offshore, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that ExxonMobil has awarded SBM Offshore the contracts for the third FPSO in Guyana, signed under the existing long term FPSO supply agreement with ExxonMobil. This award demonstrates the competitiveness of world class deep water reservoirs and the added value that SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward® program brings to these large-scale developments. The SBM Offshore team is proud that the constructive collaboration with the ExxonMobil team continues, while contributing to the development of the offshore energy industry in Guyana.”

Corporate Profile

The Company’s main activities are the design, supply, installation, operation and the life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry over the full lifecycle. The Company is market leading in leased floating production systems, with multiple units currently in operation.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company employed approximately 4,450 people worldwide spread over offices in our key markets, operational shore bases and the offshore fleet of vessels.

SBM Offshore N.V. is a listed holding company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It holds direct and indirect interests in other companies.

Where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and /or its subsidiaries in general, or where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies “SBM Offshore” or “the Company” are sometimes used for convenience.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com .

The Management Board

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, October 1, 2020

Financial Calendar Date Year Trading Update 3Q 2020 – Press Release November 12 2020 Full Year 2020 Earnings – Press Release February 11 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders April 7 2021 Trading Update 1Q 2021 – Press Release May 12 2021 Half Year 2021 Earnings – Press Release August 5 2021 Trading Update 3Q 2021 – Press Release November 11 2021





For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra

Group Treasurer and IR

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3222 Mobile: +31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17 E-mail: bertjaap.dijkstra@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Vincent Kempkes

Group Communications Director

Telephone: +31 (0) 20 236 3170 Mobile: +31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67 E-mail: vincent.kempkes@sbmoffshore.com Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements. Certain such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would be”, “expects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this release as anticipated, believed, or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Attachment