Solidium supports the transaction announced today by Konecranes Plc and Cargotec Corporation to combine the two companies through a merger. The combined company will become the leading global player in port equipment and services, and other material flow related equipment and service businesses. The combined entity will have revenue close to EUR 7 billion with approximately 29,000 employees.

Solidium’s current shareholding in Konecranes is 8.5%. Following the transaction, the shareholding will account to 4.3%. The completion of the merger is subject to certain customary conditions, including the approval of the EGMs of both companies.

The biggest shareholders of both companies have irrevocably undertaken, subject to customary conditions, to vote in favour of the combination.



Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8905