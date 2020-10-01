New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Transfer Fluids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956929/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mineral Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicones & Aromatics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Heat Transfer Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Glycols Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Glycols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$456.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$656 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$573.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acota Ltd.

Applied Thermal Control

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Chevron Corporation

Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Dynalene, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Global Heat Transfer, LLC

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Lanxess AG

LAVA Chemical Limited

Lytron, Inc.

Paratherm

Petro-Canada

Phillips 66 Company

Radco Industries, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Heat Transfer Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Heat Transfer Fluids Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Heat Transfer Fluids Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mineral Oils (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mineral Oils (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mineral Oils (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Glycols (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Glycols (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Glycols (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Heat Transfer Fluids: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Heat Transfer Fluids:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Heat Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat Transfer

Fluids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Marketby Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 174: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 176: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Historic

Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 181: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 182: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Heat Transfer Fluids: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat

Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Heat Transfer Fluids Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Heat Transfer Fluids Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

