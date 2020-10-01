New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Transfer Fluids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956929/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mineral Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Silicones & Aromatics segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $783.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Heat Transfer Fluids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$783.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$893.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Glycols Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Glycols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$456.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$656 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$573.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956929/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heat Transfer Fluids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heat Transfer Fluids Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Heat Transfer Fluids Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mineral Oils (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mineral Oils (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mineral Oils (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Silicones & Aromatics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Glycols (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Glycols (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Glycols (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Chemical Processing (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Renewable Energy (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Heat Transfer Fluids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat
Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Heat Transfer Fluids Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Heat Transfer Fluids:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Heat Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Heat Transfer
Fluids: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Fluids Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Heat Transfer Fluids Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Heat Transfer Fluids Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 181: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 182: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Heat Transfer Fluids: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Heat
Transfer Fluids in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Heat Transfer Fluids Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Heat Transfer Fluids in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Heat Transfer Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Heat Transfer Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Heat Transfer Fluids Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Heat Transfer Fluids Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Heat Transfer Fluids Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Heat Transfer Fluids Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Heat Transfer Fluids Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Heat Transfer Fluids Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956929/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: